Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan met with Prime Minister Modi for a meeting. He has shared a photograph where he can be seen shaking hands with PM Modi. In the long post, he has mentioned that he felt the honour to meet Prime Minister.

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a photograph with Prime Minister Modi. In the photograph, he can be seen shaking hands with PM Modi. In the caption, he mentioned that it was an honour to meet and interact with the prime minister Narendra Modi. He is very grateful to him for the reduction of GST which will be a big boost to the economics of our film industry. While praising about PM Modi, he was very receptive about their concerns which was honestly very cool.

Explaining about the photograph, he had missed an eye contact because he was taking facing. For the official meeting, Varun Dhawan chose to wear an all-blue suit. A white shirt with blue printed tie perfectly complemented his suit. PM Modi as usual wore white kurta-pyjama with a blue printed jacket. After posting this photograph, the followers of Varun Dhawan flooded the comments section with praises. Till now, this photograph has received 604, 973 likes.

The meeting was organised by Karan Johar and Mahavir Jain. The purpose to conduct a meeting to discuss the young talent of the entertainment industry’s contribution towards nation building.

Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar to Ekta Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Rohit Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Bollywood megastars attended the meeting.

Filmmaker Karan Johar even shared a selfie on his Instagram handle where the above-mentioned stars can be seen happily posing with Prime Minister Modi.

