Thursday, October 31, 2024
Varun Dhawan FINALLY Reveals The Name Of His Daughter And It Has A CITADEL Connection

Varun and Natasha married in January 2021 in an intimate ceremony, adhering to pandemic guidelines. Three years later, the duo welcomed their daughter in June.

Varun Dhawan FINALLY Reveals The Name Of His Daughter And It Has A CITADEL Connection

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrated the arrival of their first child, a daughter, on June 3. While initially only sharing a photo of her tiny hand without revealing her name, Varun recently disclosed it for the first time on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16.

During the episode, where he appeared alongside Citadel directors Raj and DK, Amitabh Bachchan inquired about the baby’s name, and Varun happily shared that they named her Lara.

He went on to mention that this Diwali holds extra significance as it will be his first with his daughter. Reflecting on fatherhood, Varun admitted, “I’m still learning to connect with her; just as you said, when a baby arrives, everything changes.”

What Does The Name ‘Lara’ Mean?

The name “Lara” has diverse meanings across cultures. In Latin, it means “to shine” or “famous”; in Russian, it implies “protection, citadel, or cheerful”; and in Greek, it’s associated with “woman of the citadel.” Additionally, in Turkish, Lara means “water fairy,” while in Scottish, it signifies “mare,” and in Spanish, it also represents “protection.”

During the show, Varun sought parenting advice from Amitabh Bachchan, who shared his “golden rule”: “Keep your wife happy. If she’s content, your daughter will be too. Remember: ‘wife is supreme.’”

Varun and Natasha married in January 2021 in an intimate ceremony, adhering to pandemic guidelines. Three years later, they welcomed Lara in June.

