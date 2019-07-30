Bollywood actor Varun Dawan posted a video on his YouTube channel showcasing his journey from the sets of ABCD 2 to Street Dancer 3. The upcoming dance drama recently finished the shooting. It is slated to release on 24 January 2020.

Actor Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3 was being shot from last 7 months and the dance drama has recently come to an end. Varun The shooting began in January in Amritsar and the entire cast and crew shifted to different locations for the dance shoot. From Amritsar to Wagah Attari Border to London, Dubai and at lst in Mumbai where the final face-off was shot. Now, the film has finished shooting the actors are very emotional about it.

Recently, Student Of The Year actor Varun Dhawan shared a 3-minute video from sets of Street Dance 3 and its previous part ABCD 2 on his Youtube channel and Instagram feeling extremely emotional. In the video, Varun can be seen having a fun time with director Remo D’souza and with his co-stars while shooting for the movie.

The movie is based on dance scenes which require a lot of energy and dedication. Varun is a very hardworking actor and gives his best when it comes to working. Last week the actor shot for Street Dancer 3 in high fever and even fainted on the sets. He worked for 18 hours continuously and end up getting sick. Today, the actor posted a video on YouTube with a lovely description in which he says to watch his journey from ABCD 2 to Street Dancer 3. He also added that he had a blast making this film with the crazy crew.

Talking about the film, Street Dancer 3 is a dance drama produced by Bhushan Kumar. Apart from Varun and Shraddha, the movie features Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva in lead roles. It is the sequel of ABCD series and will hit the silvers screens next year on January 24. The movie might clash with Ashwiny Tiwari’s sports drama Panga.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Kalank along with Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor and others. The actor will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 which is the remake of the original Govinda’s movie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App