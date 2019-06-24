Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal are going strong and their wedding speculations don't seem to stop anytime soon. According to latest reports, the release date of his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D from recently pushed back from November 2019 to January 2020 due to their impending December wedding.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is in a great place on the professional and personal front. With films like Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No 1 remake in his kitty, he is also in a stable relationship with Natasha Dalal. Earlier slated for a release date on November 8, 2019, his film Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor recently got pushed back for a Republic Day weekend release.

While the makers cited the delay to a better release window, the latest reports suggest Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s impending wedding in December is the reason behind the same. A source has told an entertainment portal that Varun requested the director to shift the release date of the film because of his wedding with Natasha Dalal in December 2019.

Earlier, another portal had quoted a source as saying that it is mutually decided that Street Dancer 3D should release on January 24. Since the film doesn’t even involve extensive VFX, the makers are on time and there is no delay in the shooting of the film. The film could release in November itself but Republic Day weekend is a bigger release window and could result in a hike in film collections.

Latest reports also say that Varun and Natasha are planning to tie the knot in Jodhpur and have also roped in the same wedding planners as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Their parents are also interacting with palaces in the royal city. Along with Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 remake alongside Sara Ali Khan.

