Kalank actor Varun Dhawan made his relationship official with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal long back but now the actor has come front in media to talk about his ladylove. Recently, Varun was caught praising his girlfriend Natasha Dalal for her individuality and confidence. Here's what we know!

Bollywood hottie Varun Dhawan has been topping headlines for his love affair with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The actor has finally come forward and talked about it. Going all praises for his ladylove, Varun Dhawan said that Natasha is very supportive to him and she has her own entity. The actor said all this when he graced the Koffee couch in Season 6. Unseen footage of Koffee with Karan is going to go on-air this Sunday on Star World. The Kalank actor went on saying that the thing he likes the most about Natasha is her uniqueness and head-strong nature.

Varun Dhawan expressed his feelings and said that he loves Natasha for the fact that she is independent, has her own life and individuality. The girl is super-strong and has been a big support throughout his career. Continuing that, he said he wants to do the same for her. Stand there, being supportive throughout her journey.

Not just this, Varun Dhawan even rejoiced their love journey, shared memories of their school days. The time when they just used to be friends and how Natasha’s supportive nature made in fall for her. According to reports, Varun and Natasha will soon tie a knot this year.

The unseen footage from the Koffee with Karan will air on Star World on Sunday. Fans are waiting eagerly to witness one more wedding in the B-town, after Priyanka and Nick Jonas. The actor never tried to hide his relationship and always stepped out hand-in-hand with his ladylove.

Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film Street Dancer and on sidelines, he has been promoting his big project Kalank. The multi-starrer movie Kalank is all set to hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019. The makers have already dropped separate looks of lead characters and now, the teaser will get released on March 12.

