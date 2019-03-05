Bollywood's heartthrob, Varun Dhawan is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D starring Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Sushant Pujari. The actor recently took to his official Instagram handle to share a photo with his Street Dancer 3D co-actors with a caption stating the boys are back.

After giving back to back hits like Badlapur, Main Tera Hero, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Sui Dhaaga, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is set to share the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor in Remo D’Souza’s upcoming dance film, Street Dancer 3D. It is the second film of Varun Dhawan with Bollywood’s known choreographer Remo and Stree actor Shraddha who were last seen in ABCD 2, which was hit at the box office with audience and critics appreciating their performance. The actor will be seen teaming up with the same actors he worked with in second instalment ABCD franchise.

Varun Dhawan posted a picture with his co-stars Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal, Sushant Pujari and Remo D’Souza on his official Instagram account. Well, the female lead of the movie was missing from the picture that posted today i.e. March 5. Last month, Shraddha Kapoor too took to her social media handle to share two posters of the movie. In one poster, Varun is seen lifting Shraddha on his shoulder, while in the other Varun is seen doing a full split in the air and Shraddha’s pose is that of a backflip.

Take a look at the latest poster of Street Dancer 3D that has garnered over 457k likes within hours of its upload:

Also, take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s latest Instagram post:

As per reports, Shraddha will be seen as a dancer from Pakistan and Varun will be seen playing the role of a dancer from Punjab. The entire cast and crew are currently shooting in London for the next schedule, while they are already done with Punjab shoot schedule. The film which is helmed by Max Giwa and Dania Pasquini will be released on silver screens on November 8 under the banners of BBC Films and UK Film Council.

