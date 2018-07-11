October star Varun Dhawan shares an adorable photo on his Instagram account. In the photo, Dhawan's sister-in-law is holding the latest addition to the family, daughter of Rohit and Jaanvi Dhawan. The entire family is looking at the cute baby. Dhawan family has not yet revealed the name of the youngest Dhawan.

October star Varun Dhawan shares an adorable family photo on social media and fans can’t stop gushing about it. The actor took to his Instagram account to share the photos and wrote, “love at first sight.” The cute photo has his father David Dhawan, Karuna Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan, Jaanvi Dhawan and the new edition to the family, the lil munchkin who was born on May 31, 2018.

♥️ love at first sight A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jul 10, 2018 at 10:40pm PDT

Daddy Rohit Dhawan is the elder brother of Badrinath Ki Dulhania star Varun Dhawan. Rohit has directed Dishoom which starred Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham. There are reports of Rohit directing Hrithik Roshan’s movie starring Disha Patani. Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Dhawan became proud parents to a baby girl in May. Jaanvi delivered a healthy baby on May 31, 2018. Varun who keeps surprising his fans with dashing photos even took to his Instagram account to wish sister-in-law Happy Mother’s Day. He even shared a photo of him with Jaanvi. Take a look at the cute photos Dhawan has been sharing of his family.

Happy Mother’s Day MA 💙💙💙💙 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on May 12, 2018 at 7:15pm PDT

October star will be seen sharing the screen with NH10 actor Anushka Sharma for Sui Dhaaga. Made under the banners of Yash Raj Films, Dhawan and Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga will hit the theatres on September 28, this year. Helmed by Sharat Katariya, Anu Malik has given the music to the love saga.

Varun Dhawan is all set to hit his fans with the upcoming movie Kalank. Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank stars Bollywood actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Kunal Khemu, Hiten Tejwani as Ahmed, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Karan Johar, Kalank will hit the theatres on April 19, 2019.

