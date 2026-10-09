Varun Dhawan Invests In Shark Tank India Brand Better Nutrition, Plans To Turn His Farm Into A Biofortified Farm

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is expanding his interests beyond cinema with an investment in Better Nutrition, a biofortified food brand that appeared on Season 4 of Shark Tank India. He has also joined the company as a brand ambassador, alongside badminton star PV Sindhu, as his personal interest in farming develops into a business venture.

The partnership is closely linked to Dhawan’s recent acquisition of agricultural land. The actor has been exploring soil quality, seeds and the nutritional value of crops grown on his farm. He is now working with Better Nutrition to develop the property as a biofortified farm, taking his involvement beyond a conventional celebrity endorsement.

Varun Dhawan Says His Association With Better Nutrition Is Personal

Speaking about the partnership, Dhawan said his own farming experience helped him connect with the company’s mission.

“We’re working together to make my farm biofortified. And yeah, Better Nutrition is my brand now too. I really like the mission behind it, and I want to be part of that journey,” the actor said in a statement to afaqs, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The investment amount and the terms of the deal have not been disclosed in the reports.

What Is Better Nutrition? The Shark Tank India Brand Explained

Better Nutrition focuses on biofortified everyday staples, including atta, rice, dal and millets. Biofortification involves increasing the nutritional content of crops, particularly essential micronutrients such as iron and zinc, through agricultural methods and crop varieties.

The company works with biofortified seeds, soil science and farm-level testing to improve the nutritional quality of its produce. It also uses X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) technology to measure nutrient levels before crops are processed into food products.

Founded by Prateek Rastogi and Aishwarya Bhatnagar, Better Nutrition featured on Shark Tank India Season 4. Its approach centres on improving the nutritional value of foods that are already part of everyday Indian diets rather than asking consumers to change their eating habits.

PV Sindhu’s Association With Better Nutrition

Dhawan joins PV Sindhu, who had previously invested in Better Nutrition in 2024. According to The Economic Times, Sindhu invested an undisclosed amount in the biofortified staples business as part of a Rs 4 crore funding round. Her association with the company focused on promoting nutrition-rich staples and supporting farmers involved in the supply chain.

Dhawan’s investment adds a new dimension to his association with the brand, particularly with his own farm set to adopt biofortified farming practices. The development also brings together his personal interest in agriculture and the company’s efforts to expand awareness of nutrition-focused food production.