Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, shared some fun photos from breakfast time with Janhvi Kapoor and other co-stars.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday (September 14), Varun shared a glimpse of his time with the cast and crew of the film.

In the first picture, Varun can be seen sitting at a dining table with Janhvi Kapoor.

Varun, shirtless and wearing white sunglasses, posed for the camera, while Janhvi, dressed casually in a white t-shirt, smiled at him while enjoying her meal.

In the second picture, the ‘Bhediya’ actor can be seen having breakfast with Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and others from the team, giving fans a sneak peek into their off-screen fun.

Varun captioned the post, “Breakfast club #SSKTS (sun and herb emoji).”

‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the movie is slated to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

Talking about Varun’s other projects, the actor will also be seen in the much-awaited war film ‘Border 2‘.

‘Border 2’ is written by Nidhi Dutta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It will be directed by Anurag Singh.

Reportedly, the story is placed in the same setting at the Battle of Longewala and will start shooting sometime in October this year.Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and JP Dutta’s J.P. Films, are presenting ‘Border 2’.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated for a grand release on January 23, 2026.

Varun will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series ‘Citadel’ opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He will also be seen in ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ and ‘Baby John’.

(With inputs from ANI)