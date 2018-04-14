Making a 4D film is even more difficult as the audience is totally involved. There are a lot of elements that need to be considered. We need to take care of the camera angles, the mark of the actors, and that sometimes takes a toll on their performances. We don't want to compromise on the story because of the technology, so we are still toying with the idea, Remo D'Souza was quoted saying.

The choreographer turned film director Remo D’Souza who is currently busy wrapping up the shoot of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is also prepping up for his next film, a dance movie with Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif. As per the sources, the trailer of Race 3 scheduled to hit the floors on Eid will release its trailer by the end of April. The upcoming untitled thriller will be made in an unusual format India. D’Souza’s biggest movie will be in 4D format. Remo was quoted saying, “We are exploring the possibility of 4D and IMAX. I am still learning the technology and I hope to get it right so that I can use it in the appropriate way.”

Although, the team is still figuring out how to make the movie in 4D format but Remo added, “Making a 4D film is even more difficult as the audience is totally involved. There are a lot of elements that need to be considered. We need to take care of the camera angles, the mark of the actors, and that sometimes takes a toll on their performances. We don’t want to compromise on the story because of the technology, so we are still toying with the idea. After ‘Race 3’ releases, I am going to Los Angeles and will figure out the process of making it in 4D or IMAX,” concluded the filmmaker.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan resumes Race 3 shooting

ALSO READ: Priyank Sharma takes the internet by storm in Badshah-Aastha Gill’s latest track Buzz

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App