Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan and diva Katrina Kaif might be coming together for the first time in a fresh pairing for the third part of the ABCD franchise. According to reports, Varun, who was the lead in the second part of the dance film has been roped in for the third part along with Katrina Kaif.

We are sure just like us, you are excited too to see Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif together on screen! Though there is no confirmation by either of actor or director but there is buzz that the two are all set to come together for the third instalment of the ABCD franchise. A few weeks back, Tiger Zinda Hai Star posted a picture with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor on her Instagram account. Ever since then, the buzz about them being on the same board for a movie has excited us! Although them working in the same movie is not yet confirmed but Varun and Katrina’s ABCD 3 has excited many fans.

We could witness the fun both the actor were having on Instagram when Katrina, who is currently shooting for the upcoming movie Zero with Shah Rukh Khan posted a stunning picture of herself on her official Insta account. While her picture broke the internet, Varun became the show stopper by sharing his view in the comment section below which read, ‘Love the wall behind amazing.’ We all know how sassy Katrina is when it comes to replying back with a bang on answer but in Varun’s case, Chikani Chameli chose a sweet comment which states, “Hahahah varun”. Check out the post here:

Last year on Koffee With Karan, Katrina Kaif revealed that Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan had a hate club when Kat was younger. Although the reason for it was childish but with time the bond has become stronger and that is undoubtedly visible through the Instagram posts they do. So are you excited to see the duo together in a movie?

