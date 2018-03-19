Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will be seen sharing screen space with diva Katrina Kaif in Bhushan Kumar and Remo Dsouza’s upcoming dance film which is slated to release on November 8, 2019. The untitled project will also feature Prabhu Dheva, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak in supporting roles. This will be Varun Dhawan and Remo Dsouza’s second collaboration after the super-hit blockbuster ABCD 2.

While the project is still untitled, Remo Dsouza’s film will hit the screens on November 8 next year

There is great news for all Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif as the two are coming together for the first time for Bhushan Kumar and Remo Dsouza’s biggest dance film. Yes, you read that right! Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan will be romancing the one and only diva Katrina Kaif in choreographer-filmmaker Remo Dsouza’s upcoming dance film. If reports are to be believed, it is going to be one of the biggest dance films of Bollywood. The Remo Dsouza directorial will also feature Prabhu Dheva, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak in prominent roles.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce the news of Varun and Katrina coming together for the first time and wrote, “Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif… Yes, that’s the lead cast of Bhushan Kumar and Remo Dsouza’s biggest dance film… Costars Prabhu Dheva with Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak… 8 Nov 2019 release… This is Varun and Remo’s second film together, after #ABCD2.” This will be Varun Dhawan and Remo Dsouza’s second collaboration after the super-hit blockbuster ABCD 2.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra shares picture with ex-Australian PM Julia Gillard at Dubai Global Education & Skills Forum

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif… Yes, that’s the lead cast of Bhushan Kumar and Remo Dsouza’s biggest dance film… Costars Prabhu Dheva with Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak… 8 Nov 2019 release… This is Varun and Remo’s second film together, after #ABCD2. pic.twitter.com/mdwKF00GX4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2018

ALSO READ: Karan Johar shares a heart-warming picture of his family, celebrates mother’s birthday

While the project is still untitled, Remo Dsouza’s film will hit the screens on November 8 next year. Katrina is currently shooting for filmmaker Anand L Rai’s Zero, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma while Varun will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s romantic-drama October, which is slated to release on April 13 this year. Besides October, Varun will also be seen in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, Shuddhi and Karan Johar’s Rannbhoomi.

ALSO READ: Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh surprises fans by getting engaged to The Buddy Project actress Bharti Kumar

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App