Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan leaves no stone unturned to astonish his fans with his creative and innovative films. In 2018, he appeared in Sui Dhaga with Anushka Sharma and October with Banita Sandhu and Gitanjali Rao. Recently, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's video dancing on Sun Saathiya is getting viral on the Internet.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry, who leaves no chance of impressing fans with his talent and skill. By creating a buzz with his last releases like Sui Dhaga and October, the actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Kalank. Some days back, Kalank’s second song First Class released and it featured the sizzling chemistry of the fresh Jodi Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Recently, the hottie shared a dancing video with his costar Varun Dhawan, on the song Sun Saathiya from Varun’s film ABCD 2. It seems like the on-screen couple is rehearsing for their performance and their hot chemistry is something one cannot miss at all.

Talking about the song First Class, it is a song that introduces the character of Varun in the film. The song is sung by music king Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan and is choreographed by Ramo D’ Souza. Further, the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam. It seems that fans liked the chemistry of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani and the song garnered more than 30 million views in just 24 hours of the release.

Kalank is a period drama film, which is directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar. The film features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019. Earlier to this, songs like Ghar More Pardesiya and title song Kalank Nahi Ishq has also impressed the fans.

Apart from this, hardworking actor, Varun Dhawan will also be sharing the screens with dancing sensation Shraddha Kapoor in Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film Street Dancer. The film is said to the third installment of ABCD series and will be second collaboration of the three.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Arjun Reddy’s remake film Kabir Singh which also features Shahid Kapoor in lead role.

