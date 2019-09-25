Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon on Wednesday reached out to 14-year-old acid attack survivor Muskan from Nepal, who was attacked by two boys from her school, who attacked her because she was good at her studies, the attack came into highlight after it was shared by Zunaid Memon.

When Kriti Sanon get to know it from Zunaid’s tweet, she video called the girl from Mehboob Studio and the reaction of the girl was incalculable as the girl was shattered after looking at her face and was on the urge to lost hope from her life but the video call from her favourite actor giving her the pep talk she needed the most, lightened her up and the joy of Muskan was immersible.

After this, Kriti tweeted by writing a caption that Muskan is a bright and a very brave girl and she further added that she is glad that she could make her smile in this tough situation and said that she would love to meet her whenever she recovers.

Varun Dhawan also sent Muskan a video message in which he said that she should go back and study and he said that he is sure that Muskan will be back, stronger than ever and he hopes to meet her in person when she recovers.

Varun also tweeted by saying that he is sending Muskan all the love and prayers and want to meet her in person and after this, he thanked Kriti Sanon who informed him about Muskan.

Varun and Kriti’s fans were happy after seeing this gesture and they all came up and posted for their celebrities that they are idols and they all are proud of the two actors.

Varun’s upcoming film will be Street Dancer 3D in which he will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film is Housefull 4.

