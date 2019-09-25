Actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, on Wednesday reached out to 14-year-old acid attack survivor Muskan from Nepal, who was attacked by two boys from her school because she was good at studies.

When Kriti Sanon get to know it from Zunaid’s tweet, she video called the girl from Mehboob Studio and the reaction of the girl was incalculable as the girl was shattered after looking at her face and was on the urge to lost hope from her life but the video call from her favourite actor giving her the pep talk she needed the most, lightened her up and the joy of Muskan was immersible.

Muskan, A 14 year old #AcidAttack victim from #Nepal, she was attacked by 2 boys from her own school because she was good at her studies. After looking at her face she lost hope in life and wanted to die but thanks to @kritisanon & @Varun_dvn she has got new hope in life. pic.twitter.com/SPmILEdzyG — Farmer Zunaid Memon जुनैद (@JunaidFarmer) September 25, 2019

Varun Dhawan also sent Muskan a video message in which he said that she should go back and study and he said that he is sure that Muskan will be back, stronger than ever and he hopes to meet her in person when she recovers.

Sending muskan all the love and prayer and would love to see this angel 😇 in person thank u @kritisanon for informing me about her. https://t.co/cX3zy4UeXf — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 25, 2019

She’s a bright and a very brave girl!! May God bless her.. i’m glad we could make her smile in this tough situation.. would love to meet her whenever she recovers❤️❤️ https://t.co/jCqxvRTLEN — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) September 25, 2019

Varun and Kriti’s fans were happy after seeing this gesture and they all came up and posted for their celebrities that they are idols and they all are proud of the two actors.

After @Varun_dvn learned about her diehard fan from @kritisanon he immediately made a video for Muskan and sent it to her. The emotion is unexplainable. The girl has got new life and she wants to live all over again and hoping to meet Varun soon. Thank you guys for your efforts. pic.twitter.com/y2a9nwnTh3 — Farmer Zunaid Memon जुनैद (@JunaidFarmer) September 25, 2019

Varun’s upcoming film will be Street Dancer 3D in which he will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film is Housefull 4.

After having learned about her @kritisanon did a video call with her from Mehboob Studio and reaction of the girl was priceless. It was flow of new energy in her life, she was almost ready to jump of the bed with joy of having seen her favourite actor giving her pep-talk. pic.twitter.com/EsYPuH1B6K — Farmer Zunaid Memon जुनैद (@JunaidFarmer) September 25, 2019

