Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan had recently opened up on Karan Johar's chat show saying that he is dating his childhood friend Natasha Dalal. As per reports, both of them will get married in November and have already started with their wedding preparations. Natasha has commenced with shopping and looks very much excited for the wedding.

After passing through 2018 big fat weddings it seems Bollywood actors’ wedding list has still not ended. As per reports, 2019 will also be filled with celebrity weddings. One of the most renowned couples who is planning to tie a knot in the coming year is Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Reports say that Varun has been dating his childhood friend Natasha from a long time and finally the couple is now ready to put a step forward and get their relationship official. The couple is planning to get married in November. The cutest part of the wedding is both of them are very much excited and have already started the preparations for the wedding.

According to the reports of many media portals, Natasha has already commenced her wedding preparations by shopping for flowers, clothes and silver cutlery. The hottie further expressed her views that she wants a fun wedding and she personally wants to plan everything.

It was during the shoot of Karan Johar’s chat show when Varun opened up saying about his relationship with her girlfriend and also further said that he wishes to marry Natasha soon. After listening to this Karan Johar became extremely emotional and joked quoting that he will feel like his son is getting married and is going away. Earlier to this, the actor has never revealed about his personal life. He said that Natasha is a normal girl and she wants to live a normal life and he will make sure that he will provide her with all her amenities.

