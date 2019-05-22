Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in Goa this year in December, according to latest media speculations, details inside.

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan, who has been in a serious relationship with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal for a very long time now will finally be getting hitched to her this year in December, according to the latest media reports. If rumours are to be believed, the wedding will take place in Goa and will be a grand and star-studded affair. Reports suggest that Varun and Natasha’s families have picked a date in December and the wedding festivities will be held on a large scale with all the Bollywood A-listers on the guest list and international artists.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will be having a fairytale beach wedding in Goa, added the source. However, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have not responded to the reports yet and fans are waiting for their confirmation.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have known each other since school days and their families are extremely close. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are often spotted on lunch and dinner dates and Varun has time and again said that Natasha is a very important part of his life.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Karan Johar’s period drama Kalank which was a multi-starrer movie featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

However, the film did not perform well at the box office. Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his upcoming dance film Street Dancer co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva. The film is being helmed by Remo D’Souza and is slated to hit the big screen on November 8 this year.

Varun Dhawan recently shared photos from the sets of Street Dancer on his official Instagram account and they have gone viral on social media, have a look!

