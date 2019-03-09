Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal wedding: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is apparently all set to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The duo is expected to tie the knot in December. Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Kalank that will release on April 19.

Actor Varun Dhawan is in a great space personally and professionally. As the actor awaits his much-anticipated release Kalank, latest reports about his impending wedding with long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal will make everyone excited. According to the latest buzz in the B-town, Varun is all set to take the plunge and marry Natasha by the end of this year, i.e December 2019. After keeping their relationship under wraps for quite some time, the duo came out in the open about their relationship a while back and there has been no looking back ever since.

From attending celebrity wedding to occasionally sharing adorable photos on social media, Varun and Natasha might have kept their relationship a low affair but the chemistry between them speaks volumes about their bond. Recently, in an episode of Koffee with Karan, Varun admitted that he will tie the knot with Natasha Dalal.

For now, the actor is neck deep in the promotions of Kalank. An official poster of the actor was recently revealed by the makers of the film that revealed Varun will be playing Zafar in the film. Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kalank stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

Earlier this week, Varun Dhawan revealed that the trailer of the film will be released soon. As per latest reports, the release date of the film has been advanced by 2 days and will hit the theatrical screens on April 17 instead of April 19, 2019. An official announcement about the same is awaited.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More