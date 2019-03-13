Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal wedding: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is apparently all set to get married to Natasha Dalal in December. Latest reports suggest that Natasha is keen on having a destination wedding in the Maldives while Varun's parents feel that it would be a logistical nightmare.

Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal wedding: The wedding season in Bollywood is not coming to a halt anytime soon. After celebrity weddings of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the next in line to tie the knot are Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. After Natasha made her first ever public appearance with Varun’s parents on Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding, the latest reports suggest that they are divided over the location of the wedding.

The reports say that while Natasha is keen on having a destination wedding in the Maldives and tie the knot with Varun in a beautiful beach set-up, the Dhawans are not too pleased with the idea. Varun’s parents feel that it would be a logistical nightmare to organise the wedding in the Maldives and want to have all the ceremonies in India. Anyhow, what is more important that the Dhawans have accepted Natasha as their daughter-in-law and we cannot wait to witness another Bollywood wedding.

After staying mum over their relationship for a long while, Varun Dhawan recently admitted that she is a relationship with Natasha Dalal. On Koffee with Karan season 6, Varun said that he is with Natasha because she has own individuality. He added that Natasha has always been supportive of his dream and it is equal from his side.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan is making all the right buzz with his upcoming film Kalank. The film is slated to release on April 17. He is currently shooting for Street Dancer opposite Shraddha Kapoor in London.

