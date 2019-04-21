Varun Dhawan recently opened up about his next project with his dad David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 and revealed that it is not a remake film but an adaptation. He also revealed that the film will have the same screenplay but certain new elements will be added. Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film also features Sara Ali Khan in Karisma Kapoor's role in the film.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the industry who leaves not even a single chance to prove himself well on-screens. The actor commenced his acting career in the film Student of the Year in 2012 and today with his fervent spirit the actor has emerged to be one of the highest-paid celebrities of the B-town. Not only this, in all Varun Dhawan’s eleven films has done wonders at the box office and became commercially hit.

After films like Badlapur, Main Tera Hero, Dilwale, Judwaa 2, October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Sui Dhaage and his last released film Kalank, the actor is winning hearts with his phenomenal acting skills in his films. Talking about his future projects, Varun Dhawan is all set to collaborate with his dad David Dhawan for the adaptation of 90’s hit film Coolie No 1. Recently, the actor was asked about his third collaboration with his dad, the actor revealed that the film Coolie No 1 is not a remake but an adaptation.

Varun Dhawan also added upon saying that the screenplay of the film remains the same. The makers of the film are changing a lot of things and are adding a series of creative elements to entertain the audience of this generation and it is also said that this film will be different from the original film.

He also revealed that he has not seen that type of entertaining pack from the last 15 years so he is more excited to feature in the film. Talking about the comparisons, the actor quoted that he is well aware of it and that is the reason he has agreed to the project.

Taking about the original film, the film featured lovely couple Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles and went on to become of the major hits of that time. The adaption will also feature Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun Dhawan. Sara is just two films older and is currently one of the biggest Internet sensations in the industry.

Varun Dhawan is currently rejoicing the success of his last release film Kalank, featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan. The film has till now earned Rs 56 Crore in just four days and is expected to cross Rs 100 crore in the first week.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More