Varun Dhawan, after confessing his love for Natasha Dalal on Koffee with Karan6 had put an end to all the dating speculations. In fact, the actor went on saying that both of them will be marrying sometime in the future, however, they were in no hurry. Well, all Varun Dhawan fans since then, have been eagerly waiting for their heartthrob to announce his wedding date with Natasha Dalal. There were reports that suggested that the couple is set to get hitched in December this year. Entertainment website Bollywood Hungama has revealed that it’s the family of the couple that has requested them to tie the knot. Ever since Varun confessed that he was in love with Natasha, the duo is often seen together holding each other’s hands and clicking for paparazzi.

Ending all the speculation, recently, while posing for Filmfare magazine Varun was quizzed whether he will be marrying his childhood sweetheart this year, the actor replied it’s not going to happen this year. He said that marriage was on cards, however, it will take some time. The actor said he was busy with movies and hence wanted to focus on them for the time being. As far as marriage is concerned, there has to be the right time and place, added Varun.

Ever since Varun’s confession at Koffee with Karan happened, the lovebirds are often seen together, the recent appearance was at business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani’s wedding. Varun and Natasha could be seen posing for shutterbugs, in fact, when Natasha Dalal posed with Varun’s parents separately, fans started mulling if the Dhawans have officially declared Natasha as their second daughter-in-law. The picture further fuelled Varun and Natasha’s wedding rumours. Last year on Diwali also Varun had shared a picture with his longtime girlfriend Natasha.

After Natasha’s picture with Varun’s parents grabbed headlines, during a media interaction Varun was asked about Natasha and how she was gradually becoming part of the Dhawan family. Answering the question, Varun said he and Natasha had gone to school together and she has known his family for a long time. That’s the reason why Natasha is connected to his parents. He said it was not the first time that she was posing with his parents as in the past also she has attended functions with his them, however, people then didn’t pay attention to those public appearances nor were those pictures photographed. Natasha is my rock, my anchor and hence pretty much like family, said Varun.

Varun who is with his soon-to-be-released Kalank promotions which also stars Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, has Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D lined up as his next release in November this year.

