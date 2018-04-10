Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film October, opened up about the film and said that no one cared about how he felt as an actor before but now people cared. When talking about his character, Varun revealed that he had change his pitch, energy and walk to get into the character of Dan.

After taking a leap from entertainer films like Student Of The Year, Judwaa 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya to Shoojit Sircar’s October, Varun Dhawan has time and again admitted that the film is truly unlike any of his previous releases. In a media interaction on Tuesday, Varun talked about his experience and said, “For the first time, people were caring about how I was feeling as an actor. Before this, no one gave a damn, you just come and give your shot. But this time, people actually cared.”

Speaking about working with Shoojit Sircar and the process of his transformation to Dan, Varun said, “Of course, I had seen Piku and Pink, so, I knew it would be different but how different it would be, I didn’t know. My pitch was lowered, my energy was calmed down. My walk was changed. The only thing that I reshot in this film was my walk. All my walks he reshot. He (Shoojit) told me, ‘You are looking like a hero. You are walking like the way you walked in Judwaa 2.’ So, for seven days I just practiced my walk. And from there we got into the groove.”

Following his mentor’s advice, Varun started maintaining a distance from his phone and had a special October playlist. “I stopped looking at my phone to calm myself. Much of our anxiety comes because of our cellphone. So, the first thing he told me was to not look at the phone. Instead he asked me to look at plants or nature. Then I created my own playlist that I used to listen to. He gave me Hare Rama Hare Krishna by Jahnavi Harrison, I started listening to Jim Morrison, whom I used to listen to in college. So, I had my October playlist,” he added. On being treated as a newcomer, he stated, “They work like a family. I was a new member. Banita was a new member. They treated me and her equally. The only difference was that I got more security in public. Else, I was also a newcomer.” October will hit the screens on April 13th, 2018.

