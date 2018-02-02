Actor Varun Dhawan is hitting headlines as he has become the youngest Bollywood celeb to have a wax figure at Hong Kong’s Madame Tussauds. The superstar on this expressed his feelings saying that he has always had dream about it since childhood and he still could not believe it happening it in real. Film director David Dhawan’s son has become the youngest actor in the attraction. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s “Student of the Year” appeared on many successful movies including “Main Tera Hero”, “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, “Badlapur”, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” and “Judwaa 2”.
Varun Dhawan allures us with his charm and is recognized to achieve the stardom at such a young age. The hot diva is now waiting for his next big projects, “October” and “Sui Dhaaga”. Varun Dhawan now has come out to be the only celeb in Bollywood’s history with nine successes in a row in his short span of career. The actor has also tried his hand as an assistant director to Karan Johar on My Name Is Khan. Scroll down to see talented actor Varun Dhawan’s few hot, sexy, and most handsome Instagram photos:
Very proud to be associated with #1smallstepforcancer. There is very little help out there for low income families when any of their loved ones are dealing with cancer. #1smallstepforcancer is an amazing initiative aimed at helping these families. You can log on to 1smallstepforcaner.com to do your bit.