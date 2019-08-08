Varun Dhawan Photos: Bollywood sunshine Varun Dhawan always mark his presence with his attractive looks and scorching body. Varun frequently shares his shirtless pictures with his fans on social media. Here are some sensational photos of Badlapur actor.

Varun Dhawan Photos: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan marked his debut in Karan Johar’s directorial film Student Of The Year, which is a teenage romance-drama. Student of the year that was a commercial success with the box office collection of more than 100 crores. Varun keeps the charm within himself and always outshine on the screen that makes him different from others. With his performance and attractive looks, October actor Varun Dhawan snatches the attention of many.

Actor bagged many awards for his phenomenal performances in the films. He won Lion’s Gold favorite debut in male category and Stardust Breakthrough Performance award for his debut film Student of the year, Stardust Best Actor in Comedy-Romance award for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Star Guild Best Actor in comic role for Mai Tera Hero, and for the film October he received three titles of Best Actor in male category.

Varun Dhawan’s co-actors always enjoy his energy and his comic behavior on the set. Varun Dhawan and friend Alia Bhatt never miss a chance to pull legs on any chit chat show. Varun belongs to a Bollywood director family but he made a hundred percent efforts to become a self-made and full-fledged actor.

Dhawan performed lead roles in the films Kalank, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Dilwale, Dishoom, Judwaa 2, Sui Dhaaga, Badlapur, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Dilwale, ABCD 2, October and many more. The actor will next see in the film Street Dancers 3D which is a sequel to film ABCD 2 and remake of Coolie No.1 opposite to Sara Ali Khan. The report says Actor is getting 33 crores for this film. Till then check out some hot and sizzling shirtless pictures of Kalank actor.

