Varun Dhawan latest Instagram photo: Varun Dhawan, the heartthrob of millions, is the rising star of the Indian film industry. One of the most active social media users among the leading actors in the Bollywood, every single post by Varun Dhawan or of his pictures go viral across social media websites. In a latest, Varun Dhawan latest photos snapped a renowned photographer are going viral on social media. The actor who is wearing a red colour sweatshirt and white shorts is looking dapper even after his workout sessions. The actor looks completely stylish, fresh post work out session.

Varun Dhawan is known for keeping his social media fans happy with regular updates from his reel and real-life moments. According to an actress in the industry, she feels that Varun Dhawan posts on social media are entertaining and keeps your mood peppy and happy. His post boosts healthy and happening lifestyle with images including gym workouts, healthy food and other exciting stuff.

Varun Dhawan is being touted as one of the biggest superstars of tomorrow of the Bollywood industry. He has recently appeared in films like Sui Dhaaga opposite Bollywood queen Anushka Sharma and received a lot of compliments from the critics. Though the film did not perform that well as it was expected given the stardom surrounded near it and big level promotions, it still managed to do a fair business at the box office.

Previously, the Student of the Year actor, Varun Dhawan won a lot of praises after his performance in Judwaa remake Judwaa 2, directed by his father David Dhawan.

