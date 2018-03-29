Student Of The Year actor who was is all set to hit the theatres with his upcoming film October that stars the new diva of the B-town Banita Sandhu on April 13 can't stop praising Anushka Sharma. The two superstars will be seen sharing the film for the upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga made under Yash Raj Films and directed by Sharat Katariya. The film will hit the floors on September 29, 2018.

We know everybody is eagerly waiting to watch Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga-Made in India under Yash Raj Films. The shooting of the film started a few months back and the first look was unveiled on February 12, 2018. Sharat Katariya directed by Sui Dhaaga will hit the floors on September 29, 2018. The transformation of both the stunning actor playing the character of Mauji and Mamta has surely impressed us. Last month Pari star Anushka Sharma took to her official Twitter handle to share the first look of her film. She wrote, “ममता और मौजी आ रहे है २८ सितम्बर को | #SuiDhaagaFirstLook #SuiDhaaga @yrf @SuiDhaagaFilm @Varun_dvn.”

On the song launch of his upcoming movie October when Varun was asked about Sui Dhaaga – Made In India. He was quoted saying, “It’s a pan-India film with lots of humour and music. Sharat’s take on commercial cinema is very different from [that of] others. But it’s a very tough film and physically very challenging, as a lot of practice went into preparing for our roles. But, I found a good partner in Anushka [Sharma] and we both have really relied on each other.” He was also seen praising Anushka Sharma while twitter interaction with his fans. “Superb she’s a very nice girl and very funny also,” said Dhawan, when he was asked about his new co-star Anushka.

