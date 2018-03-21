October star Varun Dhawan has revealed that his greatest 'hichki' during his initial days in Bollywood was Stage fright. In a conversation with 'Hichki' star Rani Mukerji, Varun revealed how he just froze and started talking too fast when he faced the stage for the first time. Talking about the incident, Varun said that celebrities like Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were also in the audience so he thinks that all of them freaked him out.

“This actually happened at the beginning of my career. I became an actor. I faced the camera and all that was fine. When you become an actor you go to awards shows, you give performances. So, the first time I was on stage, I don’t know what happened. I just froze. I started talking too fast,” he said. The superstar continued his story and added, “Celebrities like Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were in the audience. I think all these celebrities freaked me out.”

Talking about how he took inspiration from his role models like Elvis Presley and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Varun said, “When I went out there next time, and I saw a lot of celebrities in front of me, I saw myself as Elvis Presley and said to myself ‘Okay I’m here. I’m going to own this and this is my life and this is my identity.” He jokingly added, “But I messed up that also.” On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film October opposite Banita Sandhu. The film will hit the screens on April 13th, 2018.

