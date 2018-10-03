Good news for Varun Dhawan fans! Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman Khan. Made under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series, Bharat will have Varun Dhawan as a special appearance.

Good news for Varun Dhawan fans! The handsome hunk of Bollywood industry, Varun Dhawan is currently enjoying the success of Judwaa 2 and latest film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. Earlier the news of Dhawan being a part of Kalank starring Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Khemu were doing round the corner. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan will star in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman Khan. Made under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series, Bharat will have Varun Dhawan as a special appearance.

