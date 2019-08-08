Sara Ali Khan is all set to start the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Coolie no. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. Before heading to Bangkok, the actor flaunted a Coolie No. 1 jacket at the airport and has shared a fun boomerang.

It is the season of remakes in Bollywood. However, one film that has got everyone excited is Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s film Coolie No. 1. While Varun Dhawan will step in the shoes of Govinda and Sara Ali Khan will play Karisma Kapoor’s character, Coolie No. 1 director David Dhawan has step on board to helm the remake. The cast and crew of the film have jet off to Bangkok for the first schedule but it is Coolie 1 signature jacket that is grabbing everyone’s attention.

A day after Varun sported a red and grey jacket on the airport, Sara Ali Khan has joined the trend. Just a few hours ago, the actor shared a boomerang video on her official Instagram account in which she can be seen donning a similar jacket. She has paired the jacket with a white crop top, blue denim, white sneakers and a multi-coloured shoulder bag. As she twirls around and flaunts her jacket, Sara looks adorable and super excited to begin the shooting of the film.

Sharing the video, Sara wrote in the caption that Coolie No. 1 begins with an emoji of an airplane. Earlier in the day, Filmmaker Farhad Samji had shared a video on social media of men wearing Coolie No. 1 arm badges. As the video began, the two men echoed Coolie No. 1 Day 1 shoot begins.

Before starting the shooting of Coolie No. 1, Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s untitled romantic film opposite rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. Tentatively titled as Aaj Kal, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on Valentine’s Day 2020. On the day of its release, the film will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur’s film Malang.

