Varun Dharan praises October director Shoojit Sircar. The Student Of The Year actor considers it an achievement to work with Piku director. Surrendering to Shoojit Sircar’s vision and being directed by him has been one of my biggest achievements. We can only grow when we work with people more talented than us, said Varun Dhawan. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, new Bollywood entry Banita Sandhu, Gitanjali Rao and Sahil Vedoliyaa. Dhawan's movie will hit the theatres this April.

Student Of The Year star, Varun Dhawan who is all set to hit the theatres with his upcoming movie October was quoted praising Piku director Shoojit Sircar. The actor considers it the biggest achievement to work with Pink director who has also directed hits like Vicky Donor and Madras Café. The actor was quoted saying, “Surrendering to Shoojit Sircar’s vision and being directed by him has been one of my biggest achievements. We can only grow when we work with people more talented than us.”

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October will hit the floors on April 13 this year. Varun Dhawan will be playing the role of Dan who is a trainee in the housekeeping department of a hotel while Banita Sandhi will be seen playing the character of Shiuli. Varun will be seen following Banita Sandhu to the ICU who barely remembers him at the workplace. Gitanjali Rao and Sahil Vedoliyaa will also be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu.

ALSO READ: Shloka Mehta photos: Beautiful and unseen photos of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Russell Mehta

Juhi Chaturvedi’s film October is backed by Ronnie Lahiri, Sheel Kumar and Kumar Thakur. The music of the movie is composed by Shantanu Moitra and Anupam Roy. In fact, Varun Dhawan took to his official Twitter account to share the first romantic track for October and wrote, “#TheherJaa the first song of #october is here. When you just need some more time with the person you love…. @ArmaanMalik22 @AbBeatcrush @AbhiruchiChand @ZeeMusicCompany.” The heartfelt track is sung by Armaan Malik.

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Ram Charan: 6 best movies of Magadheera star Ram Charan

ALSO READ: Karan Paranjape passes away at 26; TV industry mourns

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App