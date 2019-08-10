Actor Varun Dhawan got secretly engaged to girlfriend Natasha Dalal in 2018, suggest a report. The couple organized a private occasion where they exchanged the rings in the presence of their family members.

The Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal took their relationship to the next level when the duo got secretly engaged last year in a private affair, says a report. Varun and his girlfriend have been spotted several times together whether it’s a Bollywood party, movie screening or a dinner date, the tinsel-town couple has been always seen posing for the paparazzi together.

As per a report, Varun and his girlfriend Natasha got engaged in 2018 in a private affair where only the family members were present for the grand occasion. The duo exchanged the rings and promised to live together forever.

Varun is very crazy and possessive about Natasha and we have seen this often at the times couple spotted by the media cameras. Varun is one of the popular and well-going actors in Bollywood and the couple’s wedding wouldn’t be less than a high-profile ceremony.

Earlier this year, it was said that Varun will marry girlfriend Natasha Dalal at the end of 2019. But according to the reports, Varun had denied this fact and he has said that he’ll definitely marry, but not at this moment of his life as he’s involved in some great projects and first he wants to finish all of them and then he would think for his marriage.

Before this, talking about his relationship with girlfriend Natasha Dalal on the popular show Koffee with Karan, Varun said that he is with a wonder-woman and Natasha has a great individuality and she works hard for whatever she dreams of achieving and that’s what he likes the most in her.

Well, Varun has a record of successful films and which he wants to always maintain. He was last seen in the film Kalank and currently, he’s shooting for the film Street Dancer 3 with the choreographer-director Remo D’souza.

