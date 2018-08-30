Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan, who recently won our hearts with his stellar performance in his recent film October, has finally opened about his rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a recent interview. Varun and Natasha are allegedly in a relationship for many years now even before Varun made his Bollywood debut and after his interview, it seems that he is kind of confirming his relationship with Natasha after maintaining silence on it for a long time now.

Talking about his relationship with Natasha, Varun said that his first love is movies and will always remain so. After movies, his priority is Natasha, his family and his friends. Varun further said that he doesn’t make relationships for casual purposes or for letting them go.

Opening about his relationship with his childhood sweetheart Natasha, Varun said that the reason he is blessed to have an amazing person like Natasha in her life is that she is not with him only because he is an actor. He also said that that the main thing about their relationship is that they bond with each other and since they have known each other for so long their connection is very deep and that is the best part.

Varun even said that Natasha is like his family and we are wondering if Varun is hinting about his marriage plans with Natasha. According to latest media reports, Varun Dhawan will soon be tying the knot with Natasha Dalal. When asked Varun about the same, he said that he doesn’t know when but he is sure that it will happen. Well, that says a lot! On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Sui Dhaaga along with Anushka Sharma. The film is slated to release on September 28.

