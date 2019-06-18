Varun Dhawan is among the fittest actors who misses no chance of hitting the gym. Recently, the actor shared his shirtless picture which is currently winning millions of hearts on Instagram. Flaunting his abs and toned body, the actor is looking handsome. Take a look at the picture:

Varun Dhawan flaunts his abs in a shirtless picture and we are drooling

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance of impressing his fans with his versatile roles in films. Starting from his romantic roles to his intense avatar, Dhawan always proves himself whenever he appears on-screen. Recently, the actor is making headlines for his latest picture on Instagram. In the pictures, Varun Dhawan is flaunting his 8 pack abs and is looking very handsome.

Varun Dhawan is very particular about his fitness and regularly hits the gym. Varun is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D and will be sharing the screens with Shraddha Kapoor. The film is directed by Remo D souza and is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banners of T-series.

Apart from Varun and Shraddha, the film also features Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Nora Fatehi and Shakti Mohan in supporting roles. The film will hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020.

To those who want to know the reason behind the actor’s washboard abs and toned legs, you have landed on the right place. The actor hits the gym six times a week and does a combination of pilates and weight training. He usually starts with his workout with warm-up and then starts with cardio and then weight training. Apart from exercises the actor also loves doing swimming, dancing, cycling and skipping and drinks a lot of water.

Talking about his diet, the actor prefers having omelette, oatmeal, grilled sandwich in breakfast. Further, he loves having brown rice with three chapatis, baked chicken, with broccoli. After workout, he prefers having a protein smoothie or banana, papaya and lotus seeds.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App