Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a picture while shows off his 6-pack abs. The actor while taking the picture is doing the Shah Rukh Khan's signature step. Varun is currently in London for shooting his latest Street dancer with Shraddha Kapoor and Canadian beauty Nora Fatehi. Check out the pictures of hot Varun Dhawan here.

Bollywood hottie Varun Dhawan is one of the most adored and loved actor in the town.The Sui Dhaaga actor, who is currently in London for Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer. The actor often shares pictures and videos from the film sets to express his excitement during the shooting and to create a sense of happiness among his fans. on Wednesday, the actor shared a hot picture in which it looks like he is standing in a river with all his shirt buttons open in a famous pose of none other than Shah Rukh Khan with his arms open.

The picture on social platform Instagram posed by Varun has caught a lot of attention among his fans. The Bollywood star has also flaunted his body abs while taking the picture. Amidst the shoot, Varun makes sure to explore places in the city and have some fun time.

The Judwaa 2 actor is starring alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the street Dancer film. This is the second time Varun and Shraddha have collaborated for Remo’s film. Earlier both the actors have worked in Remo D’Souza directed ABCD 2.

There have been many rumors of Varun Dhawan planning to get married to Natasha Dalal but he never came on records to accept any of them. If rumors are to believed, Varun Dhawan is all set to tie knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The duo didn’t want to get married so early but family pressure has made them take this decision. Although the dates and details of the wedding are still unknown, it is expected to take place in the next few months. The duo or the family have not yet revealed any date or time but according to what is heard, the marriage will take place in the first half of the year only. Here is the picture where actor is flaunting with his abs!

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Bollywood’s next big multistarrer project Kalank alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More