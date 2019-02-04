The release date of Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's untitled dance flick has been finally revealed. On February 4, the makers of the film released a new still from the film to reveal that the film will hit the theatrical screens on November 8, 2019. Along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, the dance flick also stars actors like Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurrana.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled dance flick directed by Remo D’souza is making all the right buzz even before the film hits the floors. Collaborating after ABCD 2, Varun and Shraddha will be joined by Dilbar fame Nora Fatehi in the film. To raise excitement among the audience, the makers of the film have revealed the release date of the dance flick with the first still from the film. With the hashtag #RuleBreakers, The Varun and Shraddha-starrer will hit the theatrical screens on November 8, 2019.

In the first still released by the makers, Varun can be seen performing an aerial stunt flaunting his ripped body. The title of the dance flick will be announced soon as suggested the actor’s tweet. Looking at the first look, we cannot wait for the film to hit the big screen and witness what Remo D’Souza and his team have in store for the audience.

Varun Dhawan will essay the role of a dancer from Punjab while Shraddha Kapoor will be a dancer from Pakistan in the film. Latest reports state that Varun Dhawan recently suffered a knee injury while trying to perfect a dance step.

Along with the dance flick, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the upcoming film Kalank and will be making a special appearance in Bharat. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like Saaho, Saina and Chhichhore.

