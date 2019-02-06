ABCD 3 which is slated to release on the November 8 of this year is directed and produced by Remo D'Souza and features Nora Fatehi along with the star actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Reportedly Shraddha would be portraying a Pakistani dancer while Varun will be seen as a Punjabi dancer in the upcoming film.

The Remo D’Souza directorial sequel of ABCD will star Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Varun and Shraddha are geared up for the biggest dance battle and yet another mind-blowing 3-D poster of the street dance which has been released by the director and producer Remo D’Souza has been shared by the Film analyst and critic Taran Adarsh an hour ago.

The upcoming dance drama film is the sequel of ABCD: Any Body Can Dance in the year 2013 which has been a blockbuster hit in the box-office. According to the reports, Dhawan had injured his knee causing to rupture while shooting for a song in Amritsar. He was expected to jump and land on his knee for the song, which he performed as many as approximately 15 times. The team of ABCD 3 will be moving to London for another shooting schedule from February 8.

Two new posters of #StreetDancer3D… Directed by Remo D'Souza… 8 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/HaFdjHndDD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2019

Prabhudheva and Varun Dhawan back together for #StreetDancer3D… Directed by Remo D'Souza… 8 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/MZ39O1yrsO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2019

