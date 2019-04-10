Varun Dhawan who has been topping the headlines these days for his upcoming big project Kalank, which will be releasing soon got into an unpleasant situation with a fan. Recently, a fan of Varun Dhawan created a fuss outside his big mansion in Mumbai. The story took the internet by a storm and now, finally, the actor has commented on it. The incident took place when a crazy stalker created a broil on Sunday outside Varun Dhawan's house in Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan is undoubtedly one of the most successful actors of Bollywood currently and no wonder, he carries such a huge fanbase. These days, rumors of him marrying girlfriend Natasha Dalal has been doing rounds on the internet. While the fans were waiting for good news to hit the social media, a shocking one did! Recently, a fan of Varun Dhawan created a fuss outside his big mansion in Mumbai. The story took the internet by a storm and now, finally, the actor has commented on it.

The incident took place when a crazy stalker created a broil on Sunday outside Varun Dhawan’s house in Mumbai. Reportedly, the girl was waiting outside Varun Dhawan’s Mumbai residence for hours to meet him. The chaos started when the security guard told her that Varun is busy and he won’t be able to meet. The lady lost her cool and started fighting to the security people. Squabbling and shouting, she was even heard saying that she would kill herself and Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend, Natasha Dalal. Right after this incident, an official complaint was filed in the police station under two sections, 504 (punishment for intentional insult and with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Now the actor has come on records to speak about it. Talking to a leading newspaper, Varun Dhawan said that as the police are involved in the case, he cannot speak about it. As per the information, after the fan started shouting and causing a ruckus, Varun Dhawan was informed. The actor was too scared to get in the argument and said that it was quite alarming as the fans usually don’t get so aggressive. He panicked as the girl even threatened to kill Natasha Dalal and kept on repeating that. All this was revealed by a member of the security team.

Well, now the Varun Dhawan fans are waiting for an action by police.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Kalank. The mutistarrer is going to feature other bigwigs of Bollywood too including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Alia Bhatt. This movie will mark Varun’s fourth collaboration with Alia Bhatt. The actor is actively participating in the promotions of the movie and the anticipation in fans has already doubled. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on April 17.

