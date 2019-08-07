Varun Dhawan on the work front has signed two movies Coolie no 1 and Street dancer 3D. After Saaho's star Prabhas salary rumors went viral now Varun Dhawan is grabbing the limelight for the same. As per reports, he is getting Rs 33 crores for Street Dancer 3D.

The third installment of popular dance film franchise ABCD, ABCD2, and now Street Dancer 3D will be helmed by director cum choreographer Remo D Souza and will star Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The previous sequel too starred the same leading pair and was a hit at the box office. Banking on the success of the previous films- ABCD and ABCD 2 (Any Body Can Dance) Varun Dhawan is said to get a heavy remuneration for his dance drama film.

Going by the reports, Varun Dhawan will be paid Rs 33 crore for Street Dancer 3D and the decision of his remuneration was seen on the basis of his reach worldwide. His movies are widely seen by people on television so the makers have decided to sell these satellite rights to a leading tv channel for a massive price. Reports further state that the price is set to be between Rs 10 crores to 11 crores.

See posters:

Directed by Remo D Souza, the films stars other dancers like Prabhudeva, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Nora Fatehi, and others. The posters of the film were released a few weeks back and the movie is slated to release this year-end.

