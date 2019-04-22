After working hard in Abhishek Varman's Kalank, Varun Dhawan is all set to celebrate his 32nd birthday in an innovative style. The actor has left for Thailand with his school friends and is planning to attend the training sessions of sport Muay Thai and will do camping across the country.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is among the most talented actors of the industry who is known for his phenomenal acting skills and never misses a chance of impressing fans with his versatile roles on-screen. The actor commenced his acting career by appearing opposite Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year. After keeping a busy schedule for the film Kalank, the actor is all set to celebrate his 32nd birthday with his school friends in Thailand. The hardworking actor with his guy gang has already left for a holiday on Sunday.

Reports reveal that since Varun is a sports enthusiast, he wanted to try something very innovative this time on his birthday. He wants to attend the training sessions of learning the sport Muay Thai. The sport is also known as the art of eight limbs as it involves the use of Kness, shins, fists and elbows. The plan of the party has not ended here, it also includes beach parties, camping in various parts of the country and many more.

After enjoying the birthday and the trip, the actor will resume back to work and start with the shooting of Remo D’ Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D. The London shoot sequence of the film has ended now and will soon start with a new sequence.

In the film, Varun Dhawan will feature opposite Shraddha Kapoor and dancing sensation Nora Fatehi and the film will hit the silver screens on November 8, 2019. The hardworking actor will also commence for his father David Dhawan’s film Coolie No 1 adaptation in the mid of July and rumours reveal that the first look of Varun Dhawan from the film will release on the actor’s birthday on April 24.

Varun Dhawan also revealed that it will be amazing like it happened with his dad David in the films like Judwaa 2 and Main Tera Hero. He also expressed that he will commence with the preparations by learning the dialogues much before the shoot of the film begins.

