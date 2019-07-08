According to the latest news, Varun Dhawan will be seen shirtless for the posters of his latest movie Street Dancer 3D. The actor has been working hard on his body to fit into the role of a dancer. The movie is a sequel of ABCD 2.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been working on his upcoming dance drama film Street Dancer 3D, the movie will be released next year in 2020. Along with Varun Dhawan, the movie features Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor in the main leads. It is directed by famous choreographer Remo D’Souza and is a sequel of the former film ABCD 2.

According to reports, Varun will go shirtless in the latest posters of Street Dancer 3D. The actor never disappoints his fans by keeping their social media feed filled with his latest updates. He also shared a picture on his Instagram recently where he is standing shirtless with the rest of the team.

After seeing his shirtless pictures it can be said that he has been working pretty hard on his fitness regime ensuring to main his abs and a perfect body. In fact, Varun is seen shirtless in almost all the pictures flaunting his body.

A new poster of Street Dancer 3D was released in May when the new release date of the movie was announced. Fans are desperately waiting for the new posters to be released.

Varun Dhawan was last seen Abhishek Varman’s Kalank starring Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The film didn’t do well at the box office and was called boring by the audience. After Street Dancer 3D, Varun will be seen next in the sequel of Coolie No. 1.

