With his back to back exceptional performances in films including, Sui Dhaaga and Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan is all set to kick-start another big project, which is going to be the remake of 90’s blockbuster Coolie No 1. Currently, the actor is already working on a couple of projects — Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer and Abhishek Varman’s Kalank, and it seems the new year will bring new heights to his career. A report in Mumbai Mirror reported that Dhawan will commence shooting for the film on June 1. He will be juggling with the three films and no actor other than him can manage the stress better.

The report also confirmed that it would be David Dhawan who will direct the remake for the second time but this time with his son Varun. The trend of No 1 films was started by Govinda who made it massive with the No 1 franchise films in the 90s including, Coolie No 1, Aunty No 1, and Hero No 1 among others. Well, the trend is once again to be tried and tested by Dhawan and this time with his box office king son. The duo of David Dhawan and Govinda are known for their comedy films that are still popular among the millennials.

A couple of hours ago, Varun Dhawan0-starrer Street Dancer 3D has also been dropped by the makers. The film also includes Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor in the key roles. The actor also wrapped up shooting for his upcoming multi-starer film Kalank, which also features Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the key roles.

