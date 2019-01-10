Reports are that David Dhawan will be remaking another 90's hit of him, Coolie No 1 with his son Varun Dhawan in the lead role and apparently, Sara Ali Khan in the female lead. While the audience would love to see Varun Dhawan playing Govinda's character, the excitement is also about Sara Ali Khan playing Karishma Kapoor's part.

First Kedarnath then Simmba, Sara is still basking the appreciation for these movies and she is already been chosen by another big name.

Emerging as a sequel star of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan is yet again planning to star in another second instalment. Varun Dhawan’s father, David Dhawan has given Bollywood several masala romantic hits which he gives a new turn with its exotic versions. When the remake of Judwaa, Judwaa 2 turned out to be a bright decision, the son-father duo is now gearing up to make Coolie No. 1’s second instalment. And why not? Judwaa was a super-hit movie at the box-office.

Well, on the popular chit-chat show, Koffee With Karan she said that she wants to work with Varun Dhawan. But, the fans are also equally excited to see these two super-energetic young people working together and that too, giving us the dose of laughter and romance together!

