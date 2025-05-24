Home
Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

According to a media report, the duo is in advanced discussions for a film that blends mythology with horror, wrapped in a layer of comedy.

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

Varun Dhawan To Team up With Dinesh Vijan for Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2


Varun Dhawan and Dinesh Vijan might be teaming up again, and their next project sounds like a thrilling mix of genres. Known for their past collaborations like Badlapur and Bhediya, the actor and producer are reportedly planning something fresh. But this time, it’s not Bhediya 2 on the immediate horizon.

A Mythological Horror with Comic Flavors

According to a media report, the duo is in advanced discussions for a film that blends mythology with horror, wrapped in a layer of comedy.

“Varun Dhawan and Dinesh Vijan are definitely teaming up on Bhediya 2, but there is a delay in the timelines of shoot of this Amar Kaushik directorial. Before Bhediya 2, the duo are in talks to team up for a one-of-its kind mytho-horror film, which will also have shades of comedy in the narrative,” the report reveals.

This film is said to be a completely new venture. It won’t be connected to Maddock Films’ existing horror-comedy universe, nor will it continue any earlier stories. It stands on its own, both in concept and execution.

Multiple Projects in Conversation

The mytho-horror idea isn’t the only script on the table for Varun and Dinesh.

“Varun and Dino are also in talks for 2 other scripts and the aforementioned mytho-horror film is in the front runner to be their next collaboration. The film won’t be a part of the existing horror comedy universe, nor is it a sequel to any of the earlier films produced by Maddock. It will be a standalone feature film, and the things are in the early stages of discussion at the moment. There will be more clarity on the collaboration by July.”

As of now, the female lead hasn’t been finalized. Casting decisions are expected once the script moves into more advanced stages.

Varun’s Busy Year Ahead

Varun Dhawan is currently juggling a full slate of films.

He’s shooting for Hai Jaawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. After wrapping that up, he’s set to complete his portions for Border 2, an ensemble action drama also featuring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

In addition to these, Varun is also part of No Entry 2, directed by Anees Bazmee.

With his plate full and his projects ranging from romance to war drama to horror-comedy, Varun seems to be embracing every genre the industry has to offer. And if this mytho-horror takes shape soon, it could be one of the most interesting additions to his filmography.

ALSO READ: King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

 

