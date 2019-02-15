Bollywood hottie Varun Dhawan is one of the most adored and loved actors. Rumours have been that the dashing star is planning to get married soon but seems, the marriage will take place sooner than planned. There are reports that Varun Dhawan will be tying the knots with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in this year only.

After 2018 being the year of Bollywood marriages, fans are waiting for the first good news from the year 2019 too. There have been many rumors of Varun Dhawan planning to get married to Natasha Dalal but he never came on records to accept any of them. Varun was just once caught admitting his relationship and that was in the controversial chit chat show Koffee With Karan. The couple was often seen hanging out together but they never really said that in public.

Well, now, things might take a turn as there are reports that Varun Dhawan is all set to tie knots with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Reports also say that the duo didn’t want to get married so early but family pressure has made them take this decision. Although the dates and details of the wedding are still unknown, it is expected to take place in the next few months. The duo or the family have not yet revealed any date or time but according to what is heard, the marriage will take place in the first half of the year only.

Fans hope that Varun Dhawan will make an official announcement before his grand wedding. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship since a long time now and they keep on giving couple goals to all. Here are some of the best photos of the lovebirds!

Vraun Dhawan will next be seen in Bollywood’s next big multistarrer project Kalank alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More