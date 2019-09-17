Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has voiced the importance of going plastic-free on film sets. Present at IIFA Green carpet, Vicky said that that we are answerable to our future generations. Therefore, plastic bottles have now been replaced with steel bottles and efforts are being made to ensure minimal to no plastic.

Going plastic-free seems to be one of the top agendas of Indian Film Industry at the moment. A key step in moving away from the usage of plastic is thought of to be using steel bottles to reduce the footprint of single-use plastic. Following the footsteps of Coolie No 1 team, Vicky Kaushal at IIFA Green carpet said that it is better to use less plastic. It is good for us, nature, air and water. As humans, we are also answerable to the future generations. Henceforth, it is important to be careful about nature.

Vicky further emphasised that the film sets do not have any plastic bottles now. Steel bottles are being used and efforts are being taken to ensure minimal to no plastic on sets. Not just them, every film set is following the same route. Katrina Kaif, who was also present at the event, pitched in and applauded PM Narendra Modi for the initiative. She said that something as simple as not using plastic straws and plastic bottles can make a huge difference.

Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is one of the first films to go plastic-free and take a step towards eliminating single-use plastic. While announcing the initiative, Varun Dhawan wrote on Twitter that the need of the hour is to go plastic-free. Our prime minister has taken a great initiative and the goal is possible by making small but significant steps. To achieve the objective, the team of Coolie No 1 will now only use stell bottles.

Impressed by their efforts, PM Narendra Modi also responded to his tweet by calling it a superb gesture. He also expressed that he is happy to see the film industry contributing to a single-use plastic-free country. While the move to steel bottles is praise-worthy, it seems more like a publicity stunt. It is imperative to use less plastic but would using the promotional water bottles serve any purpose?! We live in a world where almost everything in our surroundings in made of plastic. Doing away with plastic, specifically single-use plastic, even on film sets seems like a utopian dream if not anything else.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal, the national award-winning actor is currently working on his upcoming horror flick Bhoot co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. After Bhoot, the actor will also be seen in Sardar Udham Singh biopic.

