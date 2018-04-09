He has something different in his eyes... honesty and innocence. There is something very nice and vulnerable about him. He just doesn't only dance and jump, there is some sensibility in him too. He is perfect as Dan, the character, Piku director Shoojit Sircar was quoted saying. The producer-directed was at a promotional event for the upcoming movie October.

Producer Shoojit Sircar recently collaborated for the first time with Student of the Year star Varun Dhawan for the upcoming love saga, October. Not just that the actor was never a part of his list, the filmmaker revealed that he wanted a fresh face but have never seen any of Dhawan’s movies. “We needed someone young and fresh, like 20 years old, so Varun Dhawan was not on my casting list at all. Also, I had not seen his films. But one day he was in office and I saw him, I was aware of his image, his commercial world image, but somewhere I felt he is not like that, he is different,” said Shoojit.

He further was quoted saying, “he has something different in his eyes… honesty and innocence. There is something very nice and vulnerable about him. He just doesn’t only dance and jump, there is some sensibility in him too. He is perfect as Dan, the character”. Piku director also said it was very brave of Varun to act in an unconventional and unusual movie. “Good thing about Varun Dhawan, despite his success with films, for him to do this kind of film, an unusual and unconventional story, that is really brave,” he said.

Banita Sandhu, the new Bollywood sensation will share the screen with Varun in the film and Shoojit shared his desire to cast a new face in his film. “I wanted to cast absolutely fresh for this film. So when I met Banita, I saw someone who was very intelligent, her eyes were really expressive, and she didn’t have to do too much to express, she did very little and it expressed a lot and that I would call acting. I felt in my gut and instinct that she was right. There is maturity in her in terms of thinking, and I thought she is right for the role and when you will see the film, you will know. Just like in Piku, you can’t think of anyone other than Deepika Padukone as Piku, it is the same with her.”

