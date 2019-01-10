After the blockbuster success of the song Dilbar, Nora Fatehi has emerged as a star in Bollywood. Rising up the popularity charts, Nora has been signed for Remo D'souza's upcoming dance flick that stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in prominent roles. Soon after the reports started doing rounds, Varun extended a warm welcome to Nora on Twitter.

Remo D’Souza is coming up with his new film ABCD 3 and the entry of Nora in the movie has already created quite a stir in the Bollywood industry. The actor revealed that Nora is one the most hardworking person he has ever met in the industry and welcomed her by talking about giving her a treat of cheese and dance with her as well.

Nora has already impressed the audience as well as Bollywood with her dance moves in songs like Manohari in Bahubali, Dilbar and Kamariya. So it’s not surprising if Remo has taken her in the film and we can be sure of double entertainment with her presence in the movie.

She’s one of the most hard working and driven human being that I have ever meet. Welcome to the gang. Gonna feed u cheese and dance with u. Hey @Norafatehi we gonnna kick up a storm. #3iscoming https://t.co/j57NVavcG2 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 9, 2019

This upcoming project also includes Shraddha Kapoor who will be sharing the screen with Varun for the second time after ABCD 2 in 2015. Well, if Nora is joining the cast of ABCD 3 then it will surely increase the temperature in the theatres and buzz among the audience till the movie hits the screen. Other details and title of the movie are yet to be revealed but the cast of the movie is already hinting towards the film being a success at the box office.

