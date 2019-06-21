Varun Dhawan will do another film with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan after Rannbhoomi: Speculations were rife that Rannbhoomi is supposedly shelved by director Shashank Khaitan cleared the air and revealed that the script is done, VFX research is ongoing.

Varun Dhawan will do another film with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan after Rannbhoomi: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan are all set to return to the big screens after delivering two back to back hits. Last year the duo made another big announcement about a big budget war saga titled Rannbhoomi.

Bankrolled under the banner Drama productions and kran Johar directorial venture, the film is touted to be on ambitious period drama film. The movie was set to go on floors by 2019 and release by 2020 but due to some reasons the movie has been postponed and speculations were rife that the movie has been shelved.

But director Shashank Khaitan revealed that there is nothing as such, Rannbhoomi script has been drafted VFX and CG research is ongoing but currently there is no timeline for the film release. In fact, the duo- Varun and Shashank were in talks for a spy thriller movie which will definitely not be happening.

Along with Rannbhoomi, Shashank is currently writing a script for another film for the Sui Dhaaga hero. As per reports, Shashank is currently concentrating on putting together a project. It’s another commercial entertainer but not from a Dulhania franchise. Varun Dhawan and Shashank have agreed on it. Once the script is done, Karan Johar, Shashank and Varun Dhawan will discuss on it.

