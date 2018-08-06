Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan has updated his Instagram page by sharing a photo with his childhood friend and rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer and a childhood friend of Varun Dhawan.

Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan, who will soon be seen in his upcoming film Sui Dhaga, has shared a photo with Natasha Dalal, his rumoured girlfirend on Instagram. Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer and a childhood friend of Varun Dhawan. The Student of The Year actor shared the photo of both of them, who were in London on his Instagram page. Varun and Natasha were also joined by Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan, who was with his wife.

Varun Dhawan is rumourewd to be dating Natasha Dala for a long time, neither Varun or Natasha have ever accepted or denied about their remuoured relationship. However, this hasn’t stopped Varun and Natasha being clicked together and sharing their picture on public profile.

Previously, Varun Dhawan was rumoured to be dating his Student Of The Year co-star Alia Bhatt. However, the relationship did not continue for too long and following that Alia Bhatt was rumoured to be dating Siddharth Malhotra. Both the actors shared screen space in Kapoor & Sons.

Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Sui Dhaga which also stars Anushka Sharma. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal lastest Instagram photo have been liked by 781,464 people, with loads of comments on Varun Dhawan’s Instagram page.

Talking about Varun Dhawan’s rumoured ex-girlfriend, Alia Bhatt is in news over her rumoured relationship with Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor. Gossips in the B-town about Ranbir-Alia’s rumoured relationship began since both the actors came together for actress Sonam Kapoor reception and also at Akash Ambani-Sholka Mehta’s engagement reception.

Ranbir and Alia were also spotted chilling out at Alia’s place along with Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt. Several photos went viral across social media platform , however, both the celebrities did not talk much about their rumoured relationship, neither they accepted it.

