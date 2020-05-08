Varun Dhawan's birthday wish for girlfriend Natasha Dalal: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has wished his girlfriend Natasha Dalal a very happy birthday on Instagram with an adorable post.

Varun Dhawan’s birthday wish for girlfriend Natasha Dalal: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Even though the couple have been quite private about their relationship, it is no secret that they are head over heels for each other. Conjectures around their impending wedding also keep grabbing the headlines every now and then. Needless to say, fans are eagerly waiting for the day when the couple will finally announce their union. Before they do that, they are celebrating Natasha’s birthday today.

The Coolie No. 1 actor on Friday shared two unseen photos with Natasha Dalal on Instagram to wish her a very happy birthday. In the first photo, the couple can be seen dressed in a beach side attire. While Varun is seen wearing orange trunks with coloured shades, Natasha is seen wearing a black monokini. In the second photo, Natasha can be seen cutely posing with her pet dog.

Speaking about their fairytale romance, Natasha Dalal had earlier revealed in an interview with a news portal that she and Varun were in the same school. They were friends till till they were in their mid 20s and then started dating before she moved away. It was then they realised that they were more than just good friends. She added that marriage is definitely on cards but not right now.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the upcoming film Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. It is his 3rd film with his dad David Dhawan. Before Coolie No 1, the father son duo have worked together in Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2.

