Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who last appeared in the multi-starrer film Kalank, is currently gearing up for his upcoming film which is said to be a remake of Govinda’s film Coolie No 1. Recently, the writer of the film Farhad Samji has confirmed in an Interview that the film will not release before 2021. Like the original film, the remake will also be directed by hardworking actor Varun Dhawan’s dad David Dhawan. Not only this, but Sara Ali Khan will also appear in the film opposite Varun.

In the interview, Farhad revealed that the fans who have seen the hit film, know the plot of the film and the makers of the remake version have decided to make the film on the same storyline. He further revealed that there will be certain aspects which will be added in the film to freshen up the story if the film gets released in 2020 and 2021.

The writer further revealed that the film is entirely performance oriented as Govinda nailed his role in the original film. He further revealed that when he writes for Varun Dhawan, he has to keep in mind the strengths and weakness of the actor. He also added up quoting that he will also add today’s generation aspects in the story in order to keep it entertaining as fans would have great expectations from the film.

Talking about the original film Coolie No 1, the film features Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. Varun Dhawan and David last worked together in the film Judwaa 2, which was a sequel of Salman Khan’s film Judwaa of the 90s and broke many records at the box office. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is currently busy shooting for her next film Love Aaj Kal 2 with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. Though the actor is just two films older, currently she is winning hearts on the Internet for all the right reasons.

